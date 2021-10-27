Storm timeline: Severe weather possible Thursday as strong cold front hits Florida

Before you get ready to celebrate Halloween this weekend, make sure you stay weather aware. A strong cold front is set to move through Central Florida Thursday bring it the chance for strong storms including a tornado or two.

Thursday morning will turn warmer and more humid ahead of a few storms. An isolated strong storm or two is possible prior to sunrise, but the bulk of the action develops later in the morning prior to lunch.

Future radar Thursday

The severe weather threat ramps through the middle of the afternoon before gradually subsiding Thursday evening.

A few more storms will be possible Thursday evening and night, but they will be less numerous and less intense than the storms earlier in the day.

Timeline

5 - 10 a.m.: Scattered storms

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Highest threat for severe weather

6 p.m. - Midnight: Few non-severe storms/downpours

Hazards

Damaging wind gusts

A tornado or two possible

Heavy rain

Severe threat Thursday

Expect the wind to pick up Thursday afternoon and evening in addition to the storms.

Wind gusts Thursday

There will be a few lingering showers Friday with highs struggling to climb out of the 70s. Most of Central Florida will wake up in the 50s Saturday and Sunday.

A few 40s could be sprinkled in north of Orlando Sunday morning. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the 70s with much calmer conditions.