Spooktacular weekend: Coolest air of season hits Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Find your jacket! You may not need it Friday as cooler air starts to trickle into Central Florida, but have it on standby for the weekend.

Expect a few showers and downpours Friday as the system that brought strong storms to the Orlando area pulls out of the Deep South. Winds will also pick up, gusting at times to 25-35 mph as cooler air rushes in.

Saturday will start out in the 50s and 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Highs top out in the mid-70s. A few lingering showers will be possible to start the day, but sunshine will increase through the day.

For Halloween, more sunshine will be around, with afternoon highs getting into the mid- to upper 70s. By trick-or-treat time, temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

While most wake up in the 50s Monday morning, areas northwest of Orlando could flirt with the upper 40s.

Tropics update

There are no threats to Florida in the tropics.

There is a small chance for development well off of New England as the system that brought heavy rain and wind to the northeast moves into the north Atlantic.