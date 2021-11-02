Nice day on tap in Central Florida; another cooldown on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tuesday will be another dry day across Central Florida before moisture and energy move in and bring temperatures down by the end of the week.

Expect a high of 84 degrees in Orlando with no chance of rain. Wednesday’s forecast is similar.

Rain chances will start to increase Wednesday before jumping but to 40% on Thursday and for Friday as a new area of low pressure builds in. This will not be a big front that brings severe weather like we saw last week.

For the weekend, expect minimal rain chances at 20% on Saturday and no chance of rain on Sunday.

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s on Friday and the mid-70s on Saturday and Sunday, with morning lows back in the 40s and 50s.

Pinpointing the tropics

Wanda is a tropical storm in the open Atlantic and will not impact the U.S.

Meanwhile, a low pressure system just offshore the northern coast of Panama is producing some disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

The system is expected to move west over Central America later Tuesday, and significant development is unlikely due to its interaction with land.

However, the disturbance will still produce locally heavy rainfall across portions of southern Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama, which could result in flooding and mudslides.

By Wednesday, the system is forecast to move into the far eastern portion of the eastern Pacific basin.