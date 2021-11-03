Weather will present a challenge for NASA, SpaceX for this weekend’s launch, backup attempts

ORLANDO, Fla. – Weather is going to play a major role in the next several launch attempts for NASA and SpaceX. The next attempt for Crew-3 to launch from Kennedy Space Center is Saturday at 11:36 p.m.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there is a 40% chance for favorable launch conditions. That percentage only takes into account the weather at the launch pad and not the weather downrange.

When humans are involved, recovery conditions along the flight path are critical in the event the in-flight abort system would have to be activated.

Launch criteria

The same system that will bring rain, wind and cooler air to Central Florida Friday and Saturday will be strengthening as it moves up the east coast of the U.S.

This will keep the likelihood of violating recovery conditions for both the Crew Dragon capsule and Falcon 9 booster high through at least Sunday, the 24-hour delay window.

Weather conditions improve significantly at the launch site Sunday, but recovery conditions will still be poor.

Downrange weather improves slightly Monday for the 48-hour delay window but are by no means perfect.