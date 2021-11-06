Coastal flood warnings extended to Volusia, Brevard counties through Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Minor coastal flooding was reported at high tide Friday in Flagler and Brevard counties. As the storm that brought the rain to Central Florida Friday strengthens in the Atlantic Saturday, a strong northeast wind will force the Atlantic inland.

Flooding of low-lying lots, parks and roadways may occur near the shoreline during high tide. Only isolated road closures are possible.

This potential flooding will not be from rain, rather the higher-than-normal tides from the combination of astronomical high tide and the storm itself. On top of the water coming inland, large breaking waves of 7-9 will be likely.

Never drive through flooded roadways or around barricades.