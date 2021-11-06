Nor’easter to bring much cooler air to Central Florida Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Saturday will start off with scattered downpours, but the rain will gradually taper off through the morning. Expect the wind to remain strong Saturday as the system responsible for the washout Friday moves into the Atlantic. As the storm strengthens off the Florida coast, cooler air will be pulled into Central Florida.

Wind

25-40 mph winds will be likely throughout all of Central Florida through Saturday night. Higher gusts will possible right along the coast. It will remain breezy Sunday, but the winds will gradually subside.

Coastal flooding

Coastal flooding will also be a concern through at least Sunday. Low-lying areas will be susceptible to flooding from higher-than-normal tides from a strong northeast wind. A coastal flood warning is in effect for Flagler, Volusia and Brevard counties.

Winter-like temperatures

Under an overcast sky, a reinforcing shot of cold air will plunge down the peninsula as the storm moves up the East Coast. Temperatures will fall into the 50s by Saturday afternoon. It will feel even cooler when the breeze is factored in.

Big improvements in the weather department arrive Sunday with pleasant weather remaining through much of the week ahead.