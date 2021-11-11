Tropics Tracker: Hurricane season winding down quickly

ORLANDO, Fla. – Things are looking great in the Atlantic as we round out the last few weeks of the 2021 hurricane season.

Remember that system that brought us all the rain and coastal flooding last week? It’s now far away in the north Atlantic, but is trying to take on some tropical characteristics as it moves over relatively warmer water.

While this may use up a name on the list, it will be inconsequential and short-lived. If it does get named, it would be noteworthy because it would be the first name on the new supplemental list.

The abrupt shut off of the Atlantic season after the flurry of storms in September has been nothing short of incredible. Sam became post-tropical in early October and Wanda, born of non-tropical origins, didn’t form until just before Halloween.

The accumulated cyclone energy to date, or ACE, a metric for measuring the longevity and intensity of storms and the overall season stands at 145.1. The average to date is 118.6. The total ACE for last season was 179.8 due in part to the intense, late-season storms that developed in the Caribbean.

There are no signs of tropical development elsewhere in the Atlantic.

Hurricane season runs through November.