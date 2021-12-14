November 2021 roasting into record books worldwide

Aspens showcase their autumn color, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, near Estes Park, Colo. Recent leaf-peeping seasons have been disrupted by weather conditions in New England, New York and elsewhere. Arborists and ecologists say the trend is likely to continue as the planet warms. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson)

Orlando, FLA. – While many were focused on holiday shopping and Thanksgiving dinner, the globe was heating straight into the record books for another month this year.

November joins the company of nine other months that saw top ten hottest months on record. The most notable record broken so far this year was the Earth’s warmest month ever on record in July.

November 2021

According to the scientist at NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information, the average global land and ocean temperature for November 2021 was 1.64 degrees Fahrenheit above the average of 55.2 degrees Fahrenheit. This put the month as the fourth warmest November on record.

And these record-breaking temperatures have become a pattern in November, with the world’s 10 warmest Novembers all occurring since 2014. The top years include 2015 (the warmest on record), 2020 and 2019.

A map of the world plotted with some of the most significant climate events that occurred during November 2021. Please see the story below as well as more details in the report summary from NOAA NCEI

Fall 2021

As November came to an end, so did meteorological autumn. Looking at just land temperatures, the Northern Hemisphere saw its warmest fall on record, pushing 2020 into second place. Worldwide over land and sea, the globe experienced its fourth warmest autumn on record.

Year to Date

Depending on what La Nina does to the climate this December, we can expect 2021 to be at least the sixth warmest year on record. Currently, the year-to-date average temperature sits 1.15 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th-century average.