Baby, it’s cold outside -- but not for long. Here’s your Christmas forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – The soggy weather is long gone and the nicest weather you can possibly find across the country will be right here in Central Florida.

After starting in the 40s on Thursday, highs rebound to about 70 degrees in the Orlando area. Sunshine dominates the forecast through Christmas weekend.

It will still be cool Christmas Eve morning, but not as cold as Thursday morning, as most of Central Florida will get a start in the 50s. Highs on Christmas Eve rebound to the mid-70s.

It will be a couple of degrees warmer Christmas Day, and sunshine continues through the weekend.

The gradual warmup continues, with highs on Sunday around 80 degrees.