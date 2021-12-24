Best weather in the country for Christmas? Right here in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – After another cool start, temperatures will climb back into the mid-70s Christmas Eve afternoon. Sunshine will be out in full force through the day. Skies will remain clear through the evening.

You still might want a jacket if you’re out early Christmas morning, but the warming trend will continue with a start in the 50s for most of Central Florida.

Christmas Day

Temperatures later Christmas afternoon top out in the mid-to-upper 70s. Sunshine continues through the holiday weekend. The gradual warm up also stays with us with highs around 80 degrees on Sunday. Rain chances stay non-existent through the week ahead.