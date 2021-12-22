Remember me? Pre-Christmas chill hits Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Behind the rain and storms that drenched Central Florida, the cold that has been lacking for much of December returned Wednesday.

After a chilly start, high temperatures will only climb into the mid-to upper 60s by Wednesday afternoon. Sunshine will increase through the day.

Skies will remain clear Wednesday evening as the coolest air in weeks settles into Central Florida.

Temperatures in the 40s will be widespread Thursday morning, with a few 30s sprinkled in north of Orlando.

Patchy frost will be possible in outlying areas, north of Sanford into interior Flagler, northern Lake and especially Marion counties. The frost will not be widespread through Central Florida.

Highs rebound to near 70 degrees Thursday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

The quiet and sunny weather continues through Christmas weekend, with highs returning to the mid-70s on Christmas Eve and the upper 70s on Christmas Day.

The 80s try to make a comeback post-Christmas.