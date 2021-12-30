Warming into 2022 🎉🔥

A new year, near-record high temperatures, some storms, AND a big cool down! 🌡🥵☔🧣🧤

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s just ONE of the reasons so many of us love living in Central Florida, right?

You know I’m talking about our warm, sunny beach days!

Hey Insiders! Meteorologist Troy Bridges here.

We have felt temperatures in the mid-80s all week! Some would call that HOT for this time of year. They wouldn’t be wrong. The “snowman having a meltdown” socks I got for Christmas come to mind.

The average high temperature for Orlando this week is 72 degrees. The record high for many Central Florida cities is around 85 degrees.

There is more of that warmth to come as we ring in the new year. Midnight temperatures will be near 70 degrees Friday night!

We’ve definitely had years past when the weather for New Year’s Eve wasn’t worthy of celebrating. Imagine heavy rain, or bitterly cold temperatures (for Florida). You may remember a few of those years.

This year will be almost perfect for those evening plans (unless you like it cold on NYE. If so, remember we do live in Florida).

Rain and some storms will move in this Sunday, bringing much cooler air for the first week of 2022! Click here for the forecast.

Where has all the cool air gone❓

We had one little taste of festive air right before Christmas and then, the December blow torch returned. Meteorologist Jonathan Kegges with you searching for a cool down. If you are like me, this is a little too warm for your liking … by about 10-15 degrees.

There is some cooler air way down the pipeline, but we have to wait till next year! That’s kind of a joke cause next year is obviously next week. Anyway, click here to see when that cooler air arrives and why we have been so warm lately.

Ringing in 2022 with records

Happy almost New Year’s insiders, its meteorologist Candace Campos. Are you planning on ringing in 2022 outside? Well, there won’t be a need for umbrellas or even jackets as temperatures will be near record warmth for both Friday and Saturday. If you’re wondering, I’ll be celebrating in pajamas!

Have a happy and safe New Year’s holiday!