Another cold start in Central Florida, but big rebound on the way

ORLANDO Fla. – It was yet another chilly start Wednesday across Central Florida, with low temperatures ranging from the mid-30s north of Orlando to the 40s and 50s elsewhere.

Most of the region will reach highs in the mid-70s later in the day. The average high in Orlando on this date is 72.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s on Thursday and Friday.

We will see a 30% chance of rain on Friday and Saturday along a new front that will bring another cooldown to the area.

Expect highs in the upper 60s on Saturday and Sunday, but we will not see as many storms as we did last weekend.