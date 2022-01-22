Great weather for a lazy Saturday: Gray, breezy and cold to start the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – We’re not in Florida, anymore. At least it doesn’t feel like it. After a few near-perfect days during the middle of last week, a cold front has changed the landscape big-time.

High temperatures for Saturday have already occurred. Most of Saturday will be in the 50s. The breeze will make it feel even colder.

Expect to be locked in a thick overcast all day with a few showers moving in from time to time. It won’t be a washout, but it will be gray, breezy, and cold.

The weather improves a little Sunday afternoon. Expect a mostly cloudy sky to start with sunshine gradually increasing for the afternoon. Highs will still be very cold, only topping out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

As skies clear out Sunday night, temperatures plummet to the coldest start of the season by Monday morning. A widespread frost is likely through Central Florida with a freeze probably northwest of I-4 and along I-75.

Monday morning

The week ahead will continue to be below average in the temperature department. Our next best shot of rain, besides the light showers Saturday arrives Tuesday. More chilly air will follow that system.