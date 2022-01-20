More snow in the South: Another round of cold air to invade Southeast, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fresh on the heels of a major storm that brought ice and heavy snow to the eastern third of the country and tornadoes to Florida, another round of winter weather appears likely.

Like last weekend’s storm, parts of the Southeast will be under the gun for ice and snow.

As the system swings out to sea off of the Southeast coast Friday, colder air will spill down the Florida Peninsula. As the air masses change, a few thunderstorms will be possible.

The cold front appears to stall near Central Florida on Saturday, keeping clouds and showers around for the start of the weekend.

Saturday temperatures

Highs only top out in the lower 60s both Saturday and Sunday.

Upper level pattern

As a ridge of high pressure stays locked in out West, expect the active and cold pattern to continue. For at least the next two weeks, the colder air will continue to hang out in the eastern two-thirds of the country.

Colder than normal air is expected over the next two weeks across the east, south.

That means, more often than not, cooler-than-normal air will continue to visit the Sunshine State, at least through early February. The pattern should flip as we venture through February, allowing for Caribbean warmth to surge back north.