Is this the longest stretch Orlando has seen temps below 70?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is known for its warm beaches and sunny skies. But every once in a while, an arctic chill travels down the peninsula and overstays its welcome.

On average, the cold season for Central Florida runs from early November to late February, with the average highs running in the low 70s.

Orlando has seen temperatures below 70 degrees since Saturday, marking five consecutive days as of Thursday morning. The latest forecast shows the possibility of keeping this chilly stretch alive into early next week.

The colder season begins when overnight lows dip below 50 degrees.

Start of Colder Season in Central Florida

But on rare occasions, Central Floridians see highs run below the 70-degree mark for a solid stretch.

The longest stretch of temperatures below 70 degrees in the Orlando metro area is a total of 17 consecutive days. This happened on Jan. 7, 1892.

More recently, Orlando saw a stretch of 13 days in January 2010 and 10 days in late December 2017.