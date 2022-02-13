Soggy start to Sunday, frost possible Monday morning

ORLANDO, Fla. – That didn’t last long. As expected, a cold front is bringing clouds and showers back to Central Florida. Sunday, however, won’t be a total loss. The second half of the day will be on the drier side with clearing skies. Highs Sunday top out in the 60s and lower 70s Sunday.

Rain chances Sunday

You will want the heavier coat again Monday morning, though as temperatures dip into the 30s and 40s. Patchy frost will be possible Monday morning, especially north of Orlando.

Frost potential

Even with sunshine all day, highs only climb into the mid 60s Monday. A big warming trend arrives after another chilly start Tuesday.

Temperature trend

By the middle of the work week, Central Florida is again flirting with the 80s. The warmest air of the season is possible by the end of the work week. After another cool down, warmer air appears to stick around for much longer. Click here for a look at the long-range trend into March.