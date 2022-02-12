That’s more like it! Very warm Saturday before showers, cooler air return Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s another weekend with another cold front. This time, however, Central Florida will salvage one of the days. The best day to be outside will no doubt be Saturday as highs climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s under a sunny sky. You’ll likely notice clouds go on the increase late Saturday afternoon.

A stray shower is possible late in the day Saturday.

Rain chances increase overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning. The most widespread rain will occur during the first half of the day. Rain chances gradually decrease late Sunday afternoon and into the evening.

Future radar Sunday

Highs Sunday only top out in the low-to-mid 60s.

Colder air settles back in Sunday night into Monday with temperatures bottoming out in the 30s and 40s. Patchy frost will be possible both Monday morning and Tuesday morning, especially for areas along and northwest of I-4.

Low temperatures

A warming trend returns for the middle and latter part of the upcoming work week. By Thursday, Central Florida will be flirting with the 80s once again.