Hottest week of the year to date could bring Central Florida’s first 90-degree day since October

ORLANDO, Fla. – It has been a wild ride in Central Florida over the past six weeks.

We have seen stretches that have had the Sunshine State looking and feeling more like Seattle rather than the typical winter oasis. This week, the pattern started to shift and the winter chill began to retreat north.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

February high temperatures to date

Next week, Central Florida will be flirting with the first 90-degree temperatures since late October 2021.

Upper level pattern next week

A ridge of high pressure will gradually build and lift north out of the Caribbean early next week. By the middle of next week highs will surge into the upper 80s. The first 90-degree day of the year will be possible Wednesday, but the best shots to officially reach the benchmark will be Thursday and Friday.

Ad

Temperature trend

If the Orlando International Airport reaches 90 degrees Wednesday, it will be the second earliest occurrence on record. If the mercury rises to 90 degrees Thursday, it will tie for the second.

Records date back to 1892. Slightly cooler air looks to return for the following weekend.