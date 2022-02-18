71º

Near record heat on tap in Central Florida, chance for rain behind cool front

Cooler for the weekend

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Central Florida near record heat possible Friday, Feb. 18. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Expect near record high temperatures for Friday across Central Florida.

In Orlando, we will warm to a high of 87° on Friday. The record high is 87 set in 2021.

Many other areas across Central Florida will approach the upper 80s.

Behind the front that brings a 20% chance for rain on Friday and early Saturday, we can expect a cool down.

Expect a high in the low and mid-70s on Saturday and a high in the upper 70s on Sunday.

Everything looks good and dry for the Daytona 500 on Sunday with temperatures in the low-70s to mid-70s with mostly sunny skies at the speedway.

Next week we will remain dry, but temperatures will soar into the mid and upper 80s once again.

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

