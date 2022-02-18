Near record heat on tap in Central Florida, chance for rain behind cool front

ORLANDO, Fla. – Expect near record high temperatures for Friday across Central Florida.

In Orlando, we will warm to a high of 87° on Friday. The record high is 87 set in 2021.

Many other areas across Central Florida will approach the upper 80s.

Behind the front that brings a 20% chance for rain on Friday and early Saturday, we can expect a cool down.

Expect a high in the low and mid-70s on Saturday and a high in the upper 70s on Sunday.

Everything looks good and dry for the Daytona 500 on Sunday with temperatures in the low-70s to mid-70s with mostly sunny skies at the speedway.

Next week we will remain dry, but temperatures will soar into the mid and upper 80s once again.