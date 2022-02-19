The ride continues! Turning cooler for a short time only

ORLANDO, Fla. – Bye, bye record warmth, for now. Behind a cold front Saturday morning, high temperatures will cool back to the upper 60s and lower 70s Saturday. It will be on the cloudier side through the early afternoon, but it will only be seasonably cool this time around. A stray shower will also be possible early on. Expect sunshine to increase late in the afternoon.

Sunday will start of cool with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. More sunshine, however, will help temperatures rebound to the upper 70s by the afternoon. A stray shower and a few extra clouds will be possible along the coast with the breeze off of the ocean. Weather for the Daytona 500 looks great with temperatures in the low 70s for the start of the race.

Daytona 500

The week ahead will no doubt be the warmest of the year to date. High temperatures surge into the middle 80s early in the work week and by Thursday and Friday Central Florida will be flirting with the 90s for the first time this year. Other than stray showers, rain chances will be hard to come by over the week ahead.