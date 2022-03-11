Timeline: Strong storms possible in Central Florida before blast of cold air

ORLANDO, Fla. – An unseasonably strong cold front is poised to slice through Central Florida on Saturday.

The strongest storms are estimated to move into Marion and Flagler counties from 7 to 9 a.m.

The line of storms will move quickly south.

Timeline

The severe weather threat will diminish after lunchtime.

Storms are expected to gradually weaken as they move southeast of I-4 toward Osceola and Brevard counties late Saturday morning.

Severe threat Saturday

The main threat will be isolated damaging wind gusts, however, a brief tornado is also possible with the fast-moving line of storms.

The second half of Saturday will be dry, but very windy.

Wind gusts Saturday

High temperatures occur Saturday morning before crashing behind the front for the remainder of the day.

Temperatures Saturday

Temperatures bottom out in the 30s and 40s Sunday morning.

A freeze watch has been issued for Marion and Flagler counties on Sunday morning.

Sunday morning

With the continued breeze, it will feel even colder.

Sunshine returns and dominates through the afternoon Sunday, with high temperatures only rebounding to the mid-60s.

A gradual warming trend returns next workweek.