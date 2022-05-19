Saharan dust could cause problems for allergy, asthma sufferers

ORLANDO, Fla. – Saharan dust is expected to move over the Gulf of Mexico and into Central Florida by this weekend. This could cause problems for those with asthma and allergies.

Every year around 180 million tons of Saharan dust is moved over the Atlantic. All it takes is one strong wind storm. As it moves into Central Florida, not only will it enhance sunsets causing vibrant colors, but allergy sufferers could find themselves sneezing and walking around with watery eyes.

The larger sand particles can irritate the lining of the eyes, nose and throat enhancing allergy symptoms and even causing the nose to run and a scratchy throat.

Smaller sand particles caused problems for those with breathing issues. These particles can enter the lungs causing shortness of breath, coughing, wheezing and even tightening of the chest.

Keeping track of weather reports. How the sand impacts our air quality is a good way to know how your body will be impacted this weekend.

If you suffer from allergies, medication can help ease the triggered or worsened symptoms people may experience. Also, we don’t want anyone to stress out worrying about the dust moving into the area. This has happened before and will happen again. Reducing stress can help prevent the frequency and duration of allergy and asthma flare-ups. Talking to your allergy specialist is also a good thing to do especially if someone’s condition has notably worsened during this time.

