Lots of heat, some storms in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Pinpointing lots of heat across Central Florida over the next several days.

Expect a high of 94 on Monday. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s through Saturday.

Expect rain chances at 40% on Monday and 30% for Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances will be close to 30% for the end of the week.

Pinpointing the tropics:

An area of low pressure is expected to develop by the middle part of this week over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Some slow development of the system as possible while it drifts generally north westward off the coast of Nicaragua and Honduras.

It has no chance of development in the next two days and a 20% chance of development within the next five days.