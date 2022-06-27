CONE, MODELS, MORE: Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 forms in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – A potential tropical storm that could strengthen into a hurricane has formed in the Atlantic, but will not have any direct impact on Florida or the United States.

The National Hurricane Center on Monday designated the system Potential Tropical Cyclone 2, which on Monday afternoon was located north of eastern South America.

[VIDEO ABOVE: Track the tropics | TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The system, packing 40 mph winds, was heading west-northwest at 18 mph on a projected path north of Venezuela and Colombia toward Nicaragua.

The next named storm will be called Bonnie.

The NHC, meantime, is tracking two other systems, one in the northern Gulf of Mexico that has a 10-20% chance of tropical development as it heads west toward Texas.

Ad

The third system is well off Africa and has a 20% chance of development as it treks west over the next five says.

Hurricane season runs through November.