‘Potential odor’ halts American Airlines flight heading to Florida

An American Airlines flight from North Carolina to Florida was halted after a “potential odor” was reported, according to the airline.

American Airlines officials said Monday the report happened after 9:30 a.m. on a plane carrying 60 customers and four crew members at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The customers were asked to deplane on the taxiway and were taken back to the terminal to board another plane to be flown to Melbourne.

There were no injuries reported.

American Airlines said the plane is out of service for evaluation.