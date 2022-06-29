Sea breeze storms possible in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. – Another typical summer day is on tap Wednesday in Central Florida.

Expect high temperatures to run near normal -- in the low 90s inland and upper 80s along the coast.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

There’s a 40% chance of seeing sea breeze storms pushing inland into the evening. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats.

We will start to add more rain to the mix each afternoon starting Thursday, with the coverage area up to 70% as an easterly wave drags more moisture into Central Florida. Expect more of the same through Saturday.

Latest models show a typical summer setup for the 4th of July on Monday, with highs in the low 90s and a 50% chance of afternoon storms.

Pinpointing the tropics