Sea breeze storms possible in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. – Another typical summer day is on tap Wednesday in Central Florida.
Expect high temperatures to run near normal -- in the low 90s inland and upper 80s along the coast.
There’s a 40% chance of seeing sea breeze storms pushing inland into the evening. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats.
We will start to add more rain to the mix each afternoon starting Thursday, with the coverage area up to 70% as an easterly wave drags more moisture into Central Florida. Expect more of the same through Saturday.
Latest models show a typical summer setup for the 4th of July on Monday, with highs in the low 90s and a 50% chance of afternoon storms.
Pinpointing the tropics
- Potential Tropical Cyclone Two: The disturbance looks healthier on satellite imagery, but due to its lack of center circulation, it has not been given the name “Bonnie” yet. Sustained winds are up to 40 mph as it quickly moves toward the west through the southern Caribbean. Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate the area Wednesday afternoon.
- Eastern Atlantic: A disorganized tropical wave about 1,200 miles east of the Windward Islands has a 30% chance of development over the next five days.
- Gulf of Mexico: An area of low pressure is moving over the north-central Gulf. Some development of this systems is possible as it drifts at 5-10 mph approaching the coast of Texas. The area has a 40% chance to develop over the next five days.