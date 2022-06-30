Storm chances increase in Central Florida; tropics stay active

ORLANDO, Fla. – Surface high pressure centered just off the Carolinas will strengthen a bit on Thursday as it pushes seaward this weekend.
Latest models show moisture remaining high Thursday and Friday in Central Florida, with slightly drier air moving in from the east for Sunday.
Rain chances will be higher near the coast in the morning and into early afternoon before spreading inland during the afternoon and early evening. Rain chances will be 60-70% Thursday and Friday and 40-50% by Sunday and Monday.
Extra clouds should limit max temps to the upper 80s to lower 90s late this week, then warm into the mid-90s by the Fourth of July.
Pinpointing the tropics
- Potential Tropical Cyclone Two: The disturbance just north of Colombia in the southern Caribbean shows signs of trying to develop a closed center of circulation but continues to look disorganized. Sustained winds remain at 40 mph as it quickly moves toward the west. Forecast models show it becoming a tropical storm as it approaches Nicaragua by the end of the week. Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate the area Thursday afternoon.
- Eastern Atlantic: A disorganized tropical wave moving toward the Windward Islands has a 10% chance of development over the next five days.
- Gulf of Mexico: An area of low pressure is located over north-central Gulf. Some development of this systems is possible as it drifts at 5-10 mph on its approaching to the coast of Texas. This area has a 40% chance to develop over the next five days.