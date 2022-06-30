Storm chances increase in Central Florida; tropics stay active

ORLANDO, Fla. – Surface high pressure centered just off the Carolinas will strengthen a bit on Thursday as it pushes seaward this weekend.

Latest models show moisture remaining high Thursday and Friday in Central Florida, with slightly drier air moving in from the east for Sunday.

Rain chances will be higher near the coast in the morning and into early afternoon before spreading inland during the afternoon and early evening. Rain chances will be 60-70% Thursday and Friday and 40-50% by Sunday and Monday.

Extra clouds should limit max temps to the upper 80s to lower 90s late this week, then warm into the mid-90s by the Fourth of July.

Pinpointing the tropics