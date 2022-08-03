More storms expected to strike Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida on Wednesday will see another day with increased rain chances that will linger into the evening.

Expect a 60% coverage of showers and storms from Wednesday through Saturday. Rain chances will increase to 70% by Sunday.

High temperatures will remain in the mid-90s, with “feels like” temperatures over 100 degrees.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 92. The record high temperature is 99, set in 1908.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 4.20 inches in 2022.