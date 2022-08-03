76º

More storms expected to strike Central Florida

Heat index will be over 100 degrees in Orlando area

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Latest Tracking of tropical systems.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida on Wednesday will see another day with increased rain chances that will linger into the evening.

Expect a 60% coverage of showers and storms from Wednesday through Saturday. Rain chances will increase to 70% by Sunday.

High temperatures will remain in the mid-90s, with “feels like” temperatures over 100 degrees.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 92. The record high temperature is 99, set in 1908.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 4.20 inches in 2022.

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

