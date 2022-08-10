Orlando area to see near-record heat, lower rain chances

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing near-record high temperatures across Central Florida.

Expect a high temperature of 97 in Orlando, which would be 1 degrees shy of the record, set in 1917.

In Leesburg, expect a high of 97. The record high in Leesburg is 98, set in 1987. Daytona Beach will reach a high near 91. The record high for Daytona Beach is 96, set in 1984. Sanford will reach a high of 96. The record high is 99, set in 1987.

Rain chances will be a bit lower Wednesday, with a 30% coverage in the afternoon.

Rain chances will remain fairly low on Thursday and Friday.

Expect rain chances to increase to 60% for the weekend as temperatures dip to the low 90s.

Pinpointing the tropics

A tropical wave located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Gradual development of the system is possible over the next few days, but environmental conditions are forecast to become less favorable by this weekend.

The hurricane center gives the system a 20% chance of development over the next two days and a 30% chance over the next five days.

The next named storm will be called Danielle.

