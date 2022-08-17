Rain chances ramp up in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing increased rain chances in the Orlando area as a front has stalled out in North Florida.

Expect rain chances at 60% on Wednesday and 70% on Thursday and Friday.

High temperatures will remain in the mid-90s through the weekend. The average high in Orlando on this date is 92.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 5.29 inches this year.

Pinpointing the tropics

A tropical wave near northern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras is forecast to move across Central America during the next few days and emerge over the Bay of Campeche, where an area of low pressure could form on Friday.

Some gradual development of the system is possible while it moves northwest over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico through the weekend.

The National Hurricane Center says the system has a 20% chance of developing tropical characteristics over the next five days.

The next named storm will be Danielle.

Hurricane season runs until Dec. 1.