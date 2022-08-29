What’s the latest with Invest 91L and the other 3 systems in the tropics?

ORLANDO, Fla. – There are four areas to watch in the tropics.

An area of low pressure moving closer to the Yucatán Peninsula has a 20% chance of development over the next five days.

A small low pressure system about 600 miles east of Bermuda continues to produce limited shower activity. It has a 10% chance of development over the next five days.

What we will be watching very closely is Invest 91L, which is well east of the Lesser Antilles. Over the next five days, it has an 80% chance of development. “Invest” is short for investigation. When an area of low pressure in the tropics is designated an invest by the National Hurricane Center, computer forecasts on that specified entity can begin.

The American model turns this area of low pressure north, away from the United States, but it’s too soon to tell which direction it actually will travel.

The next named storm will be called Danielle.

The peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10.

Hurricane season runs until Dec. 1.