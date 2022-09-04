Tropics: Earl bringing flooding rain to Puerto Rico, expected to become major hurricane late week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Earl will stay north of the Caribbean, but will continue to bring heavy rain to Puerto Rico and the surrounding islands. While Earl will not make landfall in Puerto Rico, flooding will remain possible as feeder bands from the storm move across the island.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, Earl is located 110 miles north of St. Thomas and is moving northwest at 5 mph. Maximum sustained winds are 50 mph. Gradual strengthening is forecast over the next several days and Earl could become the second the hurricane of the 2022 season by Tuesday. By late in the week, Earl will make a run for category 3 status as it nears Bermuda.

The highest impacts should remain east of Bermuda, but the island remains in the official forecast cone. Earl is not a threat to the Lower 48.

Meanwhile, Danielle remains a hurricane in the North Atlantic. As of 5 p.m., Danielle is a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. Hurricane Danielle is located 980 miles west of the Azores and is moving north at 2 mph.

Danielle is expected to move north of the Azores over the coming days while maintaining hurricane strength. Danielle could impact parts of Europe as a non-tropical low beyond next weekend.

A third wave near the Cabo Verde islands has a low chance for development over the next five days as it moves over the Atlantic.

Gradual development is possible later in the week. This disturbance does not appear to be a threat to the U.S.