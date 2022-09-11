Tropics Watch: Breaking down the peak of hurricane season

Earl is now post-tropical in the North Atlantic. The rest of the Atlantic Basin remains quiet. The National Hurricane Center is only highlighting one wave near Africa for a low chance for development over the next five days. A tropical wave could impact the Caribbean, Leeward Islands, Windward Islands and Puerto Rico next week, but it is likely to be unorganized. This wave could produce thunderstorms, however for the islands. Long range, there are some indications of weak development near the Bahamas, but as a whole, the tropics remain nice and quiet! We are still in the peak of hurricane season, but the climatological peak was September 10. Hurricane season runs through November.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Earl is now post-tropical in the North Atlantic. The rest of the Atlantic Basin remains quiet.

The National Hurricane Center is only highlighting one wave near Africa for a low chance for development over the next five days.

A tropical wave could impact the Caribbean, Leeward Islands, Windward Islands and Puerto Rico next week, but it is likely to be unorganized. This wave could produce thunderstorms, however for the islands.

Long range, there are some indications of weak development near the Bahamas, but as a whole, the tropics remain nice and quiet!

We are still in the peak of hurricane season, but the climatological peak was Sept. 10. Hurricane season runs through November.

