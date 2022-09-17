Downpours, storms get started earlier in Central Florida

Interior Central Florida will have a shot to stay out of the 90s for the first time in about six weeks because of extra cloud cover and an earlier start to storms. Storm chances Saturday will be at their highest through the middle of the afternoon.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Interior Central Florida will have a shot to stay out of the 90s for the first time in about six weeks. That’s because of extra cloud cover and an earlier start to storms.

Expected downpours and a few rumbles of thunder to sneak on shore through the morning. Storm chances then push inland through the early afternoon. Storm chances Saturday will be at their highest through the middle of the afternoon.

Scattered downpours will linger though the evening. Highs Saturday top out around 90 degrees.

Scattered storms continue Sunday with highs around 90.

Future radar

Tropics update:

Tropical Storm Fiona is impacting Puerto Rico through the weekend. For the latest track, models and satellite and full update on the tropics, click here.

