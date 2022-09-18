Storms around, but not as wet in Central Florida

Fall, is that you? For the first time since the first week of August, the Orlando International Airport failed to reach 90° or hotter. With a breeze off of the Atlantic and a partly cloudy sky early, that could happen again Sunday. | Fiona is expected to become a hurricane prior to coming close to or making a landfall on Puerto Rico Sunday. Life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides will be possible on the island. Hurricane force wind gusts are also expected across part of the island. For more on Fiona click here. Fiona will not pose a direct threat to Florida, but expected rough surf and a high rip current threat for most of next work week as Fiona strengthens north of the Caribbean.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fall, is that you? For the first time since the first week of August, the Orlando International Airport failed to reach 90° or hotter.

With a breeze off of the Atlantic and a partly cloudy sky early, that could happen again Sunday.

Future radar

After a mainly dry morning, expect a few showers and storms to develop through the afternoon. Storm chances will continue through the evening, but you’ll only have a 40% shot to get wet, compared to 70-80% over the last few days. Highs Sunday will top out in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

Scattered storms continue Monday with highs around 90.

Tropical update:

Fiona is expected to become a hurricane prior to coming close to or making a landfall on Puerto Rico Sunday. Life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides will be possible on the island. Hurricane force wind gusts are also expected across part of the island. For more on Fiona click here.

Fiona will not pose a direct threat to Florida, but expected rough surf and a high rip current threat for most of next work week as Fiona strengthens north of the Caribbean.