Tropics Watch: Fiona bringing life-threatening flooding to Puerto Rico

Fiona continues to strengthen as it moves toward Puerto Rico, potentially making landfall on the southwest side of the island. A hurricane warning remains in effect for Puerto Rico and the eastern side of the Dominican Republic. Wind gusts of 65-85 mph will be possible for much of Puerto Rico. Rainfall amounts could approach two feet, especially on the southern and western part of Puerto Rico. Fiona is expected to impact the extreme southeast Turks and Caicos as it lifts north, likely staying east of the Bahamas and well east of the Lower 48 of the U.S. Bermuda will need to monitor Fiona closely as it will near the island close to Category 3, major hurricane status.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fiona continued to strengthen Sunday as it moved toward Puerto Rico, its eye looking at landfall on the southwest side of the island.

A hurricane warning remains in effect for Puerto Rico and the eastern side of the Dominican Republic. Wind gusts faster than 85 mph will be possible for much of Puerto Rico.

[TRENDING: Oviedo couple lose almost everything in house fire, asking for community help | TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Tropical Storm Fiona Moving Through Caribbean | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Rainfall amounts could approach two feet, especially on the southern and western part of Puerto Rico.

Fiona is expected to impact the extreme southeast Turks and Caicos as it lifts north, likely staying east of the Bahamas and well east of the Lower 48 of the U.S.

Bermuda will need to monitor Fiona closely as it will near the island close to Category 3, major hurricane status.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: