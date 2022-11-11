72º

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

Nicole to bring a few more showers to Central Florida. Here’s what’s next

Cooler temps on tap in Orlando area starting Sunday

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Florida, Latest Forecast

ORLANOD, Fla. – We are pinpointing what is left of Nicole as it continues to push away from Florida and into Georgia.

Wraparound moisture will bring some rain into Central Florida on Friday.

Eventually, a weak front will move through and bring a few showers and a cooler weekend.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Expect a high temperature of 83 in Orlando on Friday. The average high on this date is 79.

We will have a high of 78 degrees on Sunday.

Expect a slight chance of rain along the front on Saturday and then the cooldown by Sunday.

Expect dry conditions through the end of the weekend and next week, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

email