Nicole to bring a few more showers to Central Florida. Here’s what’s next

ORLANOD, Fla. – We are pinpointing what is left of Nicole as it continues to push away from Florida and into Georgia.

Wraparound moisture will bring some rain into Central Florida on Friday.

Eventually, a weak front will move through and bring a few showers and a cooler weekend.

Expect a high temperature of 83 in Orlando on Friday. The average high on this date is 79.

We will have a high of 78 degrees on Sunday.

Expect a slight chance of rain along the front on Saturday and then the cooldown by Sunday.

Expect dry conditions through the end of the weekend and next week, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

