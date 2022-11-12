69º

Following fog, more sunshine in Central Florida ahead of cooler weather

Few storms possible Sunday along cold front

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fog will be thick in spots Saturday before giving way to a lot of sunshine. Highs top out in the low-to-mid 80s with a mix of clouds and sun.

A cold front approaching the area for Sunday will allow for clouds to go back on the increase Saturday night. A few storms will be possible Sunday, but rain chances are only at 30% so many will thankfully stay dry.

Highs Sunday and Monday will dip into the mid-to-upper 70s.

Another cold front looks to move through Central Florida late next work week.

Tropics update:

No new development is expected over the next five days.

About the Author:

Jonathan Kegges joined the News 6 team in June 2019 as the Weekend Morning Meteorologist. Jonathan comes from Roanoke, Virginia where he covered three EF-3 tornadoes and deadly flooding brought on by Hurricanes Florence and Michael.

