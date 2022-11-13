66º

More clouds, few storms possible to close out the weekend

Blast of cool air returns for the end of the week

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

It will turn slightly cooler behind a cold front Sunday afternoon, but even cooler air moves in toward the end of the upcoming work week.

Sunday's front will bring extra clouds and the chance for a few storms through the first half of the day.

Highs top out in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Future radar

Highs remain in the mid-to-upper 70s Monday under a partly cloudy sky.

Temperatures warm back to the low-to-mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

A stronger cold front will slice through Central Florida Thursday afternoon. There will likely be a large divide in high temperatures between areas north of Orlando and south of Orlando Thursday.

Temperatures could start out in the 40s and 50s Friday morning with highs struggling to climb out of the 60s Friday afternoon.

Tropics update:

There is no new development expected over the next five days in the Atlantic. Hurricane season ends Dec. 1.

About the Author:

Jonathan Kegges joined the News 6 team in June 2019 as the Weekend Morning Meteorologist. Jonathan comes from Roanoke, Virginia where he covered three EF-3 tornadoes and deadly flooding brought on by Hurricanes Florence and Michael.

