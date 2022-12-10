Massive storm 2,000 miles away creating life-threatening rip currents at Florida beaches

A storm more than 2,000 miles away in the North Atlantic is having a major impact along the Florida beaches. While it will be sunny, the risk for life-threatening rip currents will be extremely high.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A storm more than 2,000 miles away in the North Atlantic is having a major impact along the Florida beaches. While it will be sunny, the risk for life-threatening rip currents will be extremely high.

If you do enter the water, make sure you are paying close attention and are swimming near a lifeguard.

In addition to the rip current risk, the surf will be rough with 5-6′ breaking waves. The large waves will make beachgoers more susceptible to the rip-current threat.

Boaters are also advised to use extreme caution.

Small Craft Advisory

A small craft advisory is in effect from the coast to 60 nautical miles into the Atlantic. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid boating.

