Massive storm 2,000 miles away creating life-threatening rip currents at Florida beaches

Dangerous beach conditions continue through weekend

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

A storm more than 2,000 miles away in the North Atlantic is having a major impact along the Florida beaches. While it will be sunny, the risk for life-threatening rip currents will be extremely high.

If you do enter the water, make sure you are paying close attention and are swimming near a lifeguard.

In addition to the rip current risk, the surf will be rough with 5-6′ breaking waves. The large waves will make beachgoers more susceptible to the rip-current threat.

Boaters are also advised to use extreme caution.

Small Craft Advisory

A small craft advisory is in effect from the coast to 60 nautical miles into the Atlantic. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid boating.

Jonathan Kegges joined the News 6 team in June 2019 as the Weekend Morning Meteorologist. Jonathan comes from Roanoke, Virginia where he covered three EF-3 tornadoes and deadly flooding brought on by Hurricanes Florence and Michael.

