Big changes on the way after a very warm weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – The warmth that has been around for much of December will continue through the weekend. Highs under mostly sunny skies Saturday jump into the low-to-mid 80s.

A few more clouds will be around Sunday and a stray shower is possible along the coast, but it will still be warm with highs around 80 degrees.

Highs Saturday

Most of the week ahead will also be warm and dry, but by Thursday, the weather pattern changes significantly. A strong cold front will move through, bringing rain and storm chances to Central Florida.

A few of these storms could be strong as the front moves through. While there are still timing differences as to when the coldest air settles into Central Florida, much colder air moves in for Friday and next weekend.

Beach forecast:

Life-threatening rip currents continue to be present along the east-coast beaches through the weekend. If you plan on going in the water, use extreme caution.

