Even more sunshine to close out the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – A few extra afternoon clouds bubbled up as expected Saturday, but Sunday should feature even more afternoon sunshine.

High temperatures again surge back into the low-to-mid 80s. Gradually, more humidity is likely to build as we venture through a mainly dry and very warm week ahead.

Highs Sunday

Rain chances will be limited at best over the next seven days. Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm through at least the upcoming work week.

An area of high pressure anchored over the South will help deflect storm systems north and keep the more festive air bottled up to our north.

