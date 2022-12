ORLANDO, Fla. – After a Limited and very brief cooldown, temperatures will be be back on the rise through the weekend and into next week.

Future clouds and radar

Expect a few extra clouds to move in for Saturday afternoon, but a clearing trend will return for Saturday evening and overnight.

More sunshine and warmth will be around Sunday with highs climbing back into the 80s.Rain chances remain limited at best over the next seven days with no real shot of cold in the near future.