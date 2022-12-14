Potential droughts, wildfires expected during Central Florida’s 2022-23 dry season

ORLANDO, Fla. – While the rest of the country is divided by four very different seasons—winter, spring, summer and fall—Central Florida is broken up in two main seasons—dry and wet.

What is the dry season?

Usually, the dry season kicks into gear once a strong front pushes through the area, bringing with it drier and slightly cooler weather. While the seasonal switch brings down humidity and temperatures, it’s the elimination of daily sea breeze storms that truly make it the “dry” season.

Dry Season Criteria

The earliest start to dry season ever was back on Sept. 27, 2006, and the latest start was on Nov. 7, 1971.

On average, our dry season runs from mid-October through the end of May. This means dry season, on average, is about 223 days.

Dry season 2022-2023 forecast

According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Melbourne, La Niña conditions continue and are expected to persist through much of the winter season (lasting December-February), with it weakening into the latter half of the dry season (lasting February-April).

Rainfall Outlook

Usually with a La Niña setup, Central Florida sees a higher chance for a drier than usual dry season. But even with a wet November, the overall precipitation outlook for the rest of the season across Central Florida favors below normal rainfall, which may lead to drought development and an increase in wildfire activity into late winter and early spring.

22-23 Dry Season Outlook

