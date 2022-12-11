Blast of cold air arrives late-week behind a strong cold front

ORLANDO, Fla. – While we will notice clouds go on the increase Sunday, it will still be warm with highs topping out in the mid-to-upper 70s. A stray shower may sneak onshore right along the coast, but rain chances are pretty much nonexistent.

A weak cold front will keep mostly cloudy skies around Monday as well. Rain chances Monday will be highest closer to the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida, but the trend will be for the rain to gradually fizzle out as it approaches Central Florida.

Cold front Thursday

Rain chances will be at 20% Monday with the highest chance for a few downpours northwest of Orlando.

Highs again will be in the mid-to-upper 70s Monday.

The major changes to our weather arrive Thursday as a strong cold front slices through. Rain chances will increase to 60% Thursday afternoon and evening. A few strong storms will be possible later in the day Thursday.

Friday morning

The coldest air of the season plunges in by Friday morning. Some will wake up in the 30s northwest of Orlando. Highs Friday afternoon will likely remain in in the 60s

Beach forecast:

Life-threatening rip currents continue along the east coast beaches. If you do enter the water, pay close attention and swim near a lifeguard.

