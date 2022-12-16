It’s here! Cooler weather arrives in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is waking up on Friday to cooler air left behind a front that brought strong storms.

After a tornado warning in Sumter County Thursday and much rain and wind, we have finally calmed down.

Expect morning lows in the 40s and 50s today.

Afternoon high temperatures will only reach the upper 60s across Central Florida.

Expect highs in the mid to upper 60s for Saturday, with rain chances back in the forecast as a weak trough of low pressure approaches and brings a little bit of moisture with it.

That coverage of rain is at 30% on Saturday.

Highs will only be near 60 on Sunday.

Expect highs in the low 70s for Monday and for Tuesday and back to the upper 60s for the first day of winter on Wednesday.

Rain chances along a new front will be at 50% for Tuesday and only 20% for the first day of winter on Wednesday.

