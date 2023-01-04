71º

Warm day in Central Florida, but cold front to bring changes

Some rain, cooler temperatures on way to Orlando area

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

ORLANO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a strong cold front that will bring a drastic changes to Central Florida.

The front has brought severe weather, including tornadoes, to parts of the South.

We will see the front weaken by the time it gets to Central Florida, but some rain and cooler temperatures are on the way.

Expect a high temperature of 83 on Wednesday, with rain chances at 30% later in the day.

Rain chances stand at 40% through Thursday, but the high will top off at 76.

By Friday, high temperatures will only be in the mid-60s under sunny skies.

Expect highs in the 70s, with dry conditions, on Saturday and Sunday.

The high temperature in Orlando on Tuesday was 84 degrees, two shy of the record.

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

