Super warm start to February: Near record highs in Central Florida

New front brings changes to Orlando weather on Friday

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Florida, Latest Forecast
ORLANDO, Fla. – We will once again be close to record high temperatures across Central Florida.

Expect a high temperature of 85 degrees in Orlando on Wednesday, with a mix of sun and clouds. The average high on this date is 73. The record high in Orlando is 87, set in 1985.

Orlando reached a high of 85 on Tuesday, just shy of the record of 86, set in 1932.

Thursday’s high will be 85 degrees, but a new front arrives Friday.

The front will bring a 50% coverage of rain on Friday, with a high of 80 degrees.

High temperatures will be in the low 70s on Saturday and the upper 70s on Sunday.

Expect a 20% chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday.

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

