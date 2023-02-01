Super warm start to February: Near record highs in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We will once again be close to record high temperatures across Central Florida.

Expect a high temperature of 85 degrees in Orlando on Wednesday, with a mix of sun and clouds. The average high on this date is 73. The record high in Orlando is 87, set in 1985.

Orlando reached a high of 85 on Tuesday, just shy of the record of 86, set in 1932.

Thursday’s high will be 85 degrees, but a new front arrives Friday.

The front will bring a 50% coverage of rain on Friday, with a high of 80 degrees.

High temperatures will be in the low 70s on Saturday and the upper 70s on Sunday.

Expect a 20% chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday.