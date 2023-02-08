Central Florida heating up with changes on the way

We are pinpointing a new front that will be bringing showers and a few thunderstorms at the end of this week.

Until then, we will be dry for Wednesday with only slight rain chances on Thursday.

Expect a high of 80 on Wednesday and a high of 83 on Thursday.

By Friday, temperatures will reach the mid-80s ahead of the front.

A few left-over showers can’t be ruled out early Saturday.

Temperatures will be much cooler behind the front for the weekend.

Expect a high of 67 on Saturday and a high of 66 on Sunday. The average high temperature in Orlando is 74.